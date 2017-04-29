For the first time since 2001, the South Carolina Gamecocks did not see a player get picked in the NFL Draft. Although the Gamecocks aren’t the only team to see that happen, it ends a 15-year run during which at least one player ended up being selected. This actually wasn’t all that unexpected since no major seven-round NFL Draft mocks had any USC players listed.

However, that doesn’t mean the NFL dream ends altogether. Several players across football will end up latching on to NFL teams via undrafted free agent signings. We’ll keep an eye on which Gamecocks get a shot and update this page as the days progress, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often for more information as we get it here at GABA. A few names to watch are OT Mason Zandi, kicker Elliott Fry, DEs Darius English and Marquavius Lewis, FS Chaz Elder, and LBs TJ Holloman and Jonathan Walton - however, this list is far from exhaustive.

Mason Zandi

We figured Zandi would land on a team, and he has indeed as he is headed to the L.A. Chargers.

Unbelievably proud to be apart of the @Chargers It's a tremendous blessing!! #SpursUp — Mason Zandi (@MasonZandi) April 29, 2017

Darius English

English will be heading back home. The Atlanta-area product has signed an UDFA deal with the Falcons, per a report from SEC Country’s Mike Wilson.

Darius English is joining the Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/AjacgunZOA — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) April 30, 2017

Drew Williams

The long snapper from Irmo reports on his Twitter feed that he is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So excited about the opportunity I've been given with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! Florida here I come! #SpursUp — Drew Williams (@cdwilliams8) April 30, 2017

Qua Lewis

The defensive end gets the call from the Buffalo Bills on a UDFA deal.