Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, with teams are positioning themselves for a solid playoff push this year or setting themselves up for future success (and in some cases, both). Now, it’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox

In 88 games, has a batting average of .267, with 87 hits and 41 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Sam Dyson - San Francisco Giants

In 36 appearances, has pitched 37 innings with an ERA of 6.32

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals

In 86 games, has a batting average of .299, with 101 hits and 45 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees

In 20 starts, has pitched 110.2 innings with an ERA of 4.15

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Justin Smoak - Toronto Blue Jays

In 104 games, has a batting average of .301, with 108 hits and 70 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And now the guys playing minor league ball:

Evan Beal - Greensboro Grasshoppers (Single A, Miami Marlins)

In 16 appearances, has pitched 22 innings with an ERA of 3.27

ERA ⬇️ since last week, recently came off the DL and assigned to team

Gene Cone - Columbia Fireflies (Single A, New York Mets)

In 68 games, has a batting average of .243, with 61 hits and 25 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the DL

Tanner English - Fort Myers Miracle (Single A Advanced, Minnesota Twins)

In 90 games, has a batting average of .190, with 53 hits and 34 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Erie SeaWolves (Double A, Detroit Tigers)

In 71 games, has a batting average of .250, with 60 hits and 33 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Kyle Martin - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 92 games, has a batting average of .191, with 62 hits and 53 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Evan Marzilli - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 95 games, has a batting average of .253, with 75 hits and 17 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week, recently promoted to team

Marcus Mooney - Rome Braves (Single A, Atlanta Braves)

In 84 games, has a batting average of .232, with 72 hits and 19 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Peter Mooney - New Orleans Baby Cakes (Triple A, Miami Marlins)

In 90 games, has a batting average of .217, with 65 hits and 24 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Joey Pankake - Lakeland Flying Tigers (Single A Advanced, Detroit Tigers)

In 64 games, has a batting average of .192, with 43 hits and 19 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Michael Roth - Durham Bulls (Triple A, Tampa Bay Rays)

In 15 starts and 20 appearances total, has pitched 88.2 innings with an ERA of 4.87

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Max Schrock - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland A’s)

In 78 games, has a batting average of .309, with 95 hits and 33 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Joel Seddon - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland A’s)

In 7 starts and 24 appearances total, has pitched 80.2 innings with an ERA of 4.57

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Dom Thompson-Williams - Staten Island Yankees (Short-Season A, New York Yankees)

In 34 games, has a batting average of .244, with 29 hits and 16 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 102 games, has a batting average of .304, with 120 hits and 96 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Braden Webb - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Single A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 8 starts and 16 appearances total, has pitched 58 innings with an ERA of 4.66

ERA same as last week, currently on the DL

Tyler Webb - Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Triple A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 26 appearances, has pitched 39.1 innings with an ERA of 4.12

ERA ⬆️ since last week, recently sent down from MLB

Taylor Widener - Tampa Yankees (Single A Advanced, New York Yankees)

In 21 starts, has pitched 96.1 innings with an ERA of 3.83

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Jack Wynkoop - Hartford Yard Goats (Double A, Colorado Rockies)

In 18 starts (including a complete game), has pitched 111.1 innings with an ERA of 4.62

ERA same as last week, currently on the DL