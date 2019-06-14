I'm Bored....So More Recruiting Stuff

I guess I'm just bored at waiting for an new article to be posted, so I decided to to post this instead.

Per 247 Composite Team Rankings

I went back to 2009 since that was the class right after Dab was hired as the full time head coach. He was acting during the last half of the 2008 season. It seems like Muschamp is rising the overall quality of recruits in the first 5 classes. Dabo kind of kept his first 5 class steady, after a dip in the 2010 class. One difference you can see is that Clemson had four 5 star players sign in those classes while Muschamp has only had one in his first 4 full classes.

The average quality of player in the first 4 recruiting classes for each school is close, Dabo = 87.99 Muschamp = 87.81. So, SC needs Muschamp and company to start pulling in the 5 star guys while keeping up the average player rating. Since 2015, Clemson has brought in 12 five star recruits to SC's one. Clemson has five more coming in the 2020 class if the rankings stay the same though February, SC has zero.

I started this just trying to concentrate on SC's classes, but then it got me wondering about the comparison because of all the "hot seat" talk about Muschamp. The one thing people need to remember is that the ACC between 2009 and 2012 was no where near the where the SEC was between 2016 and 2019. Clemson really only had to worry about Florida State in the ACC . South Carolina still has to worry about Florida and Georgia in the East alone, much less who we had to play out of the West. I think Muschamp is doing a good job recruiting, but I think SC faces more of a challenge recruiting against Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Clemson now versus what Clemson had to recruit against when Dabo was promoted.

What do you all think about recruiting and how it is going? Do you think SC has a chance to start pulling in more high four star/five star guys now?