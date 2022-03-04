College baseball’s best rivalry renews as Gamecocks take on Clemson

The South Carolina Gamecocks, fresh off a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over Appalachian State, now turn their attention to the most exciting part of their non-conference schedule: the annual rivalry showdown against the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson is off to a sparkling 8-0 start this season, having most recently dispatched USC Upstate 8-5 on Tuesday with a rally of their own, although the Tigers have yet to leave the friendly confines of Doug Kingsmore Stadium and have not played a particularly challenging schedule. Cooper Ingle paces the Clemson offense, hitting .469 with 12 RBIs, while Caden Grice has three home runs and 11 RBIs — and has pitched an inning, too. Ace Mack Anglin stands out for the Tigers on the mound, with 14 strikeouts and no earned runs in 10 innings.

South Carolina (7-1) will look to defend its series victory from last season, when it took two of three from the Tigers. The Gamecocks will send sophomore right-hander Will Sanders (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 0 BB, 8 SO) to the mound on Friday, where he will be opposed by the aforementioned Anglin (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 BB, 14 SO), who is also a sophomore righty. Carolina’s Game 2 and Game 3 starters have yet to be determined, but Clemson will give the ball to sophomore right-hander Nick Hoffman (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 4 BB, 8 SO) on Saturday and sophomore righty Nick Clayton (0-0, 9.53 ERA, 5.2 IP, 2 BB, 6 SO) on Sunday.

The Tigers will be the designed home team in Game 2, although that will be played at the very neutral site of the Columbia Fireflies’ park.

Game 1: 7 p.m, Founders Park

Game 2: 4 p.m., Segra Park

Game 3: 3 p.m., Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Game 1 will be streamed on SEC Network+, with Game 2 appearing on ACC Network+ and Game 3 airing on the standard ACC Network. All games will be broadcast on 107.5 FM The Game in Columbia as well.