South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Texas A&M Aggies under the lights in Williams-Brice Stadium tonight, welcoming their SEC West foes to Columbia on Homecoming with a soldout crowd ready to rock. With the Gamecocks 0-8 all-time against the Ags and rolling into this contest on the heels of a bye week and exciting upset of Kentucky, fan passion — and, hopefully, program momentum — will be at a fever pitch. After getting one monkey off their backs, can the Gamecocks oust another? We’ll see what happens in one of the biggest games to date in the Shane Beamer era.

If it’s your first time in a game thread, the rules are simple: No personal attacks and respect other posters. We may disagree on a few things, but at the end of the day, let’s have fun!