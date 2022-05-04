South Carolina vs. North Carolina A&T game recap: Gamecocks beat Aggies 9-4

South Carolina kept things rolling offensively in this week’s midweek game, making it almost into the double digits with a 9-4 victory over North Carolina A&T.

The Gamecocks got out to an early lead, going up 3-0 in the first inning. A two-out solo shot from Josiah Sightler made it 1-0, then Andrew Eyster doubled and scored on a base hit by Braylen Wimmer to make it 2-0, and Wimmer later scored when Michael Braswell singled. USC doubled the lead in the third, scoring three more times. Sightler doubled to start things off, advanced on a wild pitch, and came home on a one-out single by Wimmer to make it a 4-0 game. Wimmer stole second and scored on a fly out by Braswell to bump the score to 5-0, then Colin Burgess brought Braswell in with a double to give the home team a 6-0 lead.

The Cocks tacked on another run in the fifth, making the score 7-0 when Burgess doubled again and Evan Stone followed with a two-base hit of his own to get him own. The Aggies ended the shutout in the sixth by scoring on an error, making it 7-1, then they added three more runs in the next inning. The first came on a double by Alec Seaton, making it a 7-2 game, then Cameran Brantley singled to bump the score to 7-3. North Carolina A&T’s final run of the game was scored on another error that made the score 7-4. Carolina got two of the runs back in the bottom of the inning, when Wimmer scored on a passed ball to put the Gamecocks up 8-4, then Burgess homered for the final run of the game.

USC starter Eli Jones pitched 3.2 innings and allowed three hits but no runs. He didn’t walk any batters, struck three out, and got the win, making him 1-0. Aidan Hunter, Parker Coyne, Cam Tringali, and Cade Austin combined to go the rest of the way for the Cocks. Aggies starter Jackson Hull worked one inning and gave up four hits and three runs. He walked one batter, struck out one, and took the loss, making him 0-2. Wimmer and Burgess led South Carolina at the plate with three hits each, while those two and Braswell tallied two RBI apiece. Brantley paced North Carolina A&T at the plate with three hits, and he and Seaton each recorded an RBI.

The Gamecocks are now 23-20 overall, while the Aggies are 13-30. USC will be back in action on Thursday, when they open up a series on the road against Texas A&M. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.