South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks tackle their first big test of the season today when they travel to take on the 16th-ranked and ascendant Arkansas Razorbacks. Although this “rivalry” is fairly even in the record books, Fayetteville has traditionally been a house of horrors for USC, and the Gamecocks haven’t won an SEC road contest since 2019. The weight of history — and of the present, represented by quarterback KJ Jefferson and a potent Hawgs rushing attack — rests on South Carolina’s shoulders. We’ll see what the coaching staff has in store after some sloppiness against Georgia State in Week 1 — and whether this team can take a step forward before its biggest challenge of the season, No. 3 Georgia, arrives next week.

