Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays
In 121 games, has a batting average of .206, with 67 hits, 3 home runs, and 35 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics
In 47 games, has a batting average of .229, with 32 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 1 start and 56 appearances total, has pitched 71.2 innings with an ERA of 3.64
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 124 games, has a batting average of .234, with 106 hits, 7 home runs, and 47 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 29 starts, has pitched 163 innings with an ERA of 3.20
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
In 3 starts, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 2.79
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 3 starts and 22 appearances total, has pitched 48.2 innings with an ERA of .259
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 141 games, has a batting average of .233 with 118 hits, 32 home runs, and 80 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Taylor Widener - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 6 appearances, has pitched 7.2 innings with an ERA of 7.04
Recently called up to team
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)
In 117 games, has a batting average of .248 with 104 hits, 8 home runs, and 56 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 96 games, has a batting average of .259 with 90 hits, 11 home runs, and 56 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Colin Burgess - FCL Tigers (Rookie Affiliate, Detroit Tigers)
In 3 games, has a batting average of .333 with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 60 games, has a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI
Currently on the injured list
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 96 games, has a batting average of .233 with 75 hits, 14 home runs, and 61 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)
In 120 games, has a batting average of .221 with 95 hits, 12 home runs, and 54 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 55 appearances, has pitched 54.2 innings with an ERA of 3.95
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 20 starts and 22 appearances total, has pitched 99.1 innings with an ERA of 4.80
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 45 games, has a batting average of .232 with 35 hits, 6 home runs, and 20 RBI
Currently on the injured list
Adam Hill - ACL Mariners (Rookie affiliate, Seattle Mariners)
In 3 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 4.1 innings with an ERA of 8.31
ERA ⬇️ since last week
TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 120 games, has a batting average of .268 with 118 hits, 21 home runs, and 77 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
Currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 28 appearances total, has pitched 62.2 innings with an ERA of 4.31
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 19 starts and 24 appearances total, has pitched 97 innings with an ERA of 4.73
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 2 starts and 30 appearances total, has pitched 71.2 innings with an ERA of 4.14
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)
In 67 games, has a batting average of .257 with 56 hits, 16 home runs, and 42 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 20 starts and 22 appearances total, has pitched 107.2 innings with an ERA of 5.35
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 21 starts and 26 appearances total, has pitched 100.1 innings with an ERA of 5.02
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 24 starts and 26 appearances total, has pitched 129.1 innings with an ERA of 6.40
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 2 starts, has pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 0.00
Currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 21 starts and 25 appearances overall, has pitched 114 innings with an ERA of 4.74
ERA ⬇️ since last week; currently on the development list
Madison Stokes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 51 games, has a batting average of .175, with 28 hits, 4 home runs, and 12 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week; recently promoted to team
