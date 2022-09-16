Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

In 121 games, has a batting average of .206, with 67 hits, 3 home runs, and 35 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 47 games, has a batting average of .229, with 32 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 56 appearances total, has pitched 71.2 innings with an ERA of 3.64

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 124 games, has a batting average of .234, with 106 hits, 7 home runs, and 47 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 29 starts, has pitched 163 innings with an ERA of 3.20

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

In 3 starts, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 2.79

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 3 starts and 22 appearances total, has pitched 48.2 innings with an ERA of .259

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 141 games, has a batting average of .233 with 118 hits, 32 home runs, and 80 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Taylor Widener - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 6 appearances, has pitched 7.2 innings with an ERA of 7.04

Recently called up to team

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)

In 117 games, has a batting average of .248 with 104 hits, 8 home runs, and 56 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 96 games, has a batting average of .259 with 90 hits, 11 home runs, and 56 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Colin Burgess - FCL Tigers (Rookie Affiliate, Detroit Tigers)

In 3 games, has a batting average of .333 with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 60 games, has a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI

Currently on the injured list

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 96 games, has a batting average of .233 with 75 hits, 14 home runs, and 61 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 120 games, has a batting average of .221 with 95 hits, 12 home runs, and 54 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 55 appearances, has pitched 54.2 innings with an ERA of 3.95

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 20 starts and 22 appearances total, has pitched 99.1 innings with an ERA of 4.80

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 45 games, has a batting average of .232 with 35 hits, 6 home runs, and 20 RBI

Currently on the injured list

Adam Hill - ACL Mariners (Rookie affiliate, Seattle Mariners)

In 3 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 4.1 innings with an ERA of 8.31

ERA ⬇️ since last week

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 120 games, has a batting average of .268 with 118 hits, 21 home runs, and 77 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

Currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 28 appearances total, has pitched 62.2 innings with an ERA of 4.31

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 19 starts and 24 appearances total, has pitched 97 innings with an ERA of 4.73

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 2 starts and 30 appearances total, has pitched 71.2 innings with an ERA of 4.14

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 67 games, has a batting average of .257 with 56 hits, 16 home runs, and 42 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 20 starts and 22 appearances total, has pitched 107.2 innings with an ERA of 5.35

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 21 starts and 26 appearances total, has pitched 100.1 innings with an ERA of 5.02

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 24 starts and 26 appearances total, has pitched 129.1 innings with an ERA of 6.40

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 2 starts, has pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 0.00

Currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 21 starts and 25 appearances overall, has pitched 114 innings with an ERA of 4.74

ERA ⬇️ since last week; currently on the development list

Madison Stokes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 51 games, has a batting average of .175, with 28 hits, 4 home runs, and 12 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week; recently promoted to team