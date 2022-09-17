South Carolina vs. No. 1 Georgia Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks continue SEC play with another difficult draw, facing the top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium. Former (and much beloved) USC coach Will Muschamp will make his first return to Columbia since his departure, so the crowd reaction on that will be fun to watch, but the rest of the game will be a challenge. We'll see if the Gamecocks can find a little magic in what's already been a college football season full of upsets.

If it’s your first time in a game thread, the rules are simple: No personal attacks and respect other posters. We may disagree on a few things, but at the end of the day, let’s have fun!