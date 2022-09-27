South Carolina moves S.C. State game to Thursday ahead of hurricane

The South Carolina Gamecocks will face the S.C. State Bulldogs on Thursday this week, after the forecast from the impending Hurricane Ian prompted administrators to make the move.

The game, which was originally scheduled for noon on Saturday, is now expected to kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday, although a time has not officially been announced.

While the degree of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Columbia area is still unclear, meteorologists nevertheless expect heavy rains after the storm makes landfall in Florida and pushes its way up the southeastern coast.