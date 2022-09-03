South Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Thread

Shane Beamer’s hype train finally pulls out of the station tonight at 7:30 p.m., when the South Carolina Gamecocks welcome the Georgia State Panthers to Williams-Brice Stadium. This game is rife with storylines, as fellow former Steve Spurrier assistant Shawn Elliott is coaching on the other sideline, but it’ll be quarterback Spencer Rattler that Gamecock fans — and indeed, the larger college football world — will be watching with interest. Can Rattler resurrect a once-promising career in Columbia, and in so doing, help the Gamecocks get 2022 off to the right start? Our first taste of USC football awaits.

