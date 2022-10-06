Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

As we near the end of this baseball season, it’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

The regular season is over in MLB and the postseason is about to start, so here are the final stats for all the guys whose teams were eliminated or did not make the postseason, as well as the latest stats for those who are still playing:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

In 132 games, has a batting average of .203, with 70 hits, 4 home runs, and 38 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 58 games, had a batting average of .204, with 33 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 60 appearances total, pitched 76 innings with an ERA of 4.38

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 139 games, has a batting average of .250, with 126 hits, 11 home runs, and 58 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 32 starts, has pitched 178.1 innings with an ERA of 3.48

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

In 6 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 21.1 innings with an ERA of 1.69

ERA same as last week

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 3 starts and 29 appearances total, has pitched 57.2 innings with an ERA of 3.12

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 160 games, had a batting average of .242 with 141 hits, 36 home runs, and 94 RBI

Taylor Widener - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 14 appearances, pitched 17.1 innings with an ERA of 3.63

The minor league season is now over, so here are the final stats:

Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)

In 117 games, had a batting average of .248 with 104 hits, 8 home runs, and 56 RBI

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 99 games, had a batting average of .256 with 92 hits, 12 home runs, and 60 RBI

Colin Burgess - FCL Tigers (Rookie Affiliate, Detroit Tigers)

In 3 games, had a batting average of .333 with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 60 games, had a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 99 games, had a batting average of .229 with 76 hits, 14 home runs, and 61 RBI

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 123 games, had a batting average of .223 with 98 hits, 12 home runs, and 55 RBI

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 55 appearances, pitched 54.2 innings with an ERA of 3.95

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 20 starts and 22 appearances total, pitched 99.1 innings with an ERA of 4.80

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 45 games, had a batting average of .232 with 35 hits, 6 home runs, and 20 RBI

Adam Hill - ACL Mariners (Rookie affiliate, Seattle Mariners)

In 3 starts and 4 appearances total, pitched 4.1 innings with an ERA of 8.31

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 126 games, had a batting average of .259 with 121 hits, 21 home runs, and 80 RBI

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 28 appearances total, pitched 62.2 innings with an ERA of 4.31

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 20 starts and 25 appearances total, pitched 103 innings with an ERA of 4.46

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 2 starts and 30 appearances total, pitched 71.2 innings with an ERA of 4.14

Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 79 games, had a batting average of .257 with 66 hits, 17 home runs, and 46 RBI

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 21 starts and 23 appearances total, pitched 113.2 innings with an ERA of 5.30

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 22 starts and 27 appearances total, pitched 105.1 innings with an ERA of 4.78

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats this season

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 25 starts and 28 appearances total, pitched 134.1 innings with an ERA of 6.90

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 2 starts, pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 0.00

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 21 starts and 25 appearances overall, pitched 114 innings with an ERA of 4.74

Madison Stokes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 60 games, had a batting average of .178, with 33 hits, 4 home runs, and 15 RBI