South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks begin their long slog through the meat of the SEC schedule in earnest tonight, when they travel to Lexington to take on the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats. While star UK quarterback Will Levis’ status is questionable, the Cats nonetheless represent a formidable challenge to the Gamecocks, who have struggled in Lexington and more broadly against Kentucky of late. Losses to a then-top 10 Arkansas team and No. 1 Georgia were understandable, but USC fans want to see measurable progress against the more beatable teams on the schedule. We’ll see if Shane Beamer has this group ready tonight.

