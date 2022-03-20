South Carolina at Tennessee game 2 recap: Gamecocks fall to Vols 5-2

South Carolina’s offense is back to its less-good version again, as the Gamecocks dropped another game against Tennessee, falling 5-2 on Saturday.

The Volunteers took another early lead, going up 2-0 in the first inning on a solo shot from Luc Lipcius and a Jorel Ortega single. That score held until the fourth, when UT added another run on a homer by Jordan Beck, making it 3-0. USC finally got on the board in the fourth, when Kevin Madden went yard with one out to make the score 3-1.

The Vols’ final two runs of the game came in the fifth inning, courtesy of a double by Ortega that made it a 4-1 game and a Blake Burke triple that bumped the score to 5-1. The Cocks got their only other run of the game in the eighth, when Brandt Belk hit a home run.

Carolina starter Will Sanders pitched 4.2 innings and gave up nine hits and five runs. He walked three batters, struck out four, and took the loss, making him 3-1. Cade Austin went the rest of the way for the Gamecocks. Tennessee starter Chase Dollander got the win and is now 3-0, while Redmond Walsh earned the save, his second. Madden led USC at the plate with two hits, while he and Belk each tallied an RBI. Beck led the Volunteers at the plate with three hits, white Ortega recorded two RBI.

The Cocks are now 10-8 overall and 0-2 in the SEC, while UT is 18-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. South Carolina will try to avoid the sweep on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1 p.m.