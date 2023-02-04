Gamecocks drop close one to Arkansas 65-63

The Gamecocks drop their seventh game in a row in a close contest to Arkansas 65-63. This drops South Carolina to 8-15 on the season, and 1-9 in conference play. The Razorbacks improve to 16-7, and could possibly have a shot at being ranked in the next AP Poll.

Jalen Graham was crucial off of the bench for the Razorbacks, scoring a season and team high of 16 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. Davonte Davis followed right behind him, putting up 15 points while also swiping two steals on defense. Anthony Black was also key for Arkansas, sinking the free throw that put the Razorbacks on top, eventually leading to them winning the game. Black finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks on the game.

It was a Josh Gray masterclass this game, unfortunately it just was not enough to pick up the win. Gray finished with a career high of 20 points, and matched a career high of 14 rebounds for the Gamecocks. However, the most important thing about Gray’s performance was that he was able to stay out of foul trouble, which led to him being able to stay in the game for an extended period of time to have such an impressive game.

Meechie Johnson Jr. had a bounce back game from his recent struggles, pouring in 20 points and knocking down five of his eight three point attempts. Johnson also led the team with four assists and swiped a steal for South Carolina. Johnson’s backcourt duo, Chico Carter Jr, did not put up a single point. Keep in mind, Carter is still nursing a tendinitis injury, but still played 18 minutes and missed all four of his shot attempts.

GG Jackson had one of his worst games of the season as well, only putting up 9 points on 3-8 shooting. Jackson has officially established himself as one of the most inconsistent players in all of college basketball, having a legendary performance one game to a straight up bad performance the next.

The biggest disappointment of the game was seeing the final possession for South Carolina. Whatever play Coach Paris clearly did not work, and there was tons of confusion. This led to Josh Gray, who hasn’t even attempted a three pointer on the season, taking a shot from beyond the arc as the buzzer sounded for the win. This team has just got to do better under high pressure situations, or it is going to continue to cost them in situations like this.

The Gamecocks will look to end the losing streak at Missouri on the 7th.