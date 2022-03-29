South Carolina vs. Presbyterian game recap: Gamecocks fall to Blue Hose 9-6

Any momentum the Gamecocks might have had after getting a series win against Vanderbilt this weekend was gone on Tuesday night, as South Carolina lost to Presbyterian 9-6 in yet another dud of a midweek game.

The Blue Hose took an early lead, going up 1-0 in the first on a single by Jeremiah Boyd. The Cocks answered in the bottom of the inning though, tying the game at 1-1 after Brandt Belk reached first on an error and later scored on a base hit from Bryalen Wimmer. Presbyterian regained the lead in the second, making it 3-1 courtesy of a wild pitch and a Brody Fahr single. USC got one of those runs back in the third, thanks also to a wild pitch, making the score 3-2.

Some insurance runs for the Blue Hose came in the fourth, when they made it a 6-3 game thanks to an error and a pair of singles from Jack Gorman and Noah Lebron. The Gamecocks managed to tie it up again in the bottom of the inning, though. Carson Hornung walked to start things off, Talmadge LeCroy got hit by a pitch, and Evan Stone walked with one out to load the bases. Belk and Kevin Madden then both knocked base hits that brought home two runs each, bumping the score to 6-6.

Unfortunately, that was the end of the scoring for Carolina, while Presbyterian went on to tally three more runs, one in the seventh on a double by Chris Veach that made it 7-6, and the other two in the ninth on a solo shot from Dalton Reeves and a Fahr double.

Cocks starter Eli Jones worked one inning, his first of the season, and allowed five hits and three runs. He didn’t walk any batters and struck one out. Brett Thomas, John Gilreath, Parker Coyne, Michael Esposito, Jalen Vasquez, and Cam Tringali also pitched in this game, and Esposito took the loss, making him 0-1. Blue Hose reliever Clark Dearman got the win and is now 1-0, while Eric Toth got the save, his fourth. Belk and Hornung led South Carolina at the plate with two hits each, while Belk and Madden each recorded two RBI. Fahr, Lebron and Ryan Ouzts tallied two hits apiece for Presbyterian, and Fahr also had two RBI.

The Gamecocks are now 12-12 on the season, while the Blue Hose are 10-14. The Cocks will be back in action on Friday, when they open up a series on the road against Missouri. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the other Columbia.