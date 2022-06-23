Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox

In 64 games, has a batting average of .224, with 44 hits, 1 home run, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 8 games, has a batting average of .320, with 8 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Recently called up to team

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 26 appearances total, has pitched 38.2 innings with an ERA of 2.56

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals

In 68 games, has a batting average of .234, with 65 hits, 3 home runs, and 30 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees

In 14 starts, has pitched 78.2 innings with an ERA of 2.97

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 1 start and 14 total appearances, has pitched 24 innings with an ERA of 3.00

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds

In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 1 hit, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Recently activated by team

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 69 games, has a batting average of .208 with 51 hits, 19 home runs, and 37 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 56 games, has a batting average of .241 with 48 hits, 6 home runs, and 36 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 58 games, has a batting average of .272 with 59 hits, 8 home runs, and 42 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 35 games, has a batting average of .302, with 32 hits, 2 home runs, and 11 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 55 games, has a batting average of .207 with 37 hits, 8 home runs, and 39 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 61 games, has a batting average of .195 with 39 hits, 5 home runs, and 25 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 23 appearances, has pitched 28 innings with an ERA of 4.18

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)

In 39 games, has a batting average of .252, with 32 hits, 4 home runs, and 17 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 8 starts and 10 appearances total, has pitched 38.1 innings with an ERA of 5.87

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 23 games, has a batting average of .253 with 21 hits, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 59 games, has a batting average of .245 with 51 hits, 11 home runs, and 41 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 14 appearances total, has pitched 41.2 innings with an ERA of 3.89

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 11 starts, has pitched 49.2 innings with an ERA of 4.53

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)

In 13 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 5.50

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 16 appearances, has pitched 30.2 innings with an ERA of 3.82

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 10 starts, has pitched 51 innings with an ERA of 5.29

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 11 starts and 12 appearances total, has pitched 43 innings with an ERA of 4.60

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 11 starts and 13 appearances total, has pitched 68 innings with an ERA of 6.62

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 10 starts and 13 appearances overall, has pitched 61.2 innings with an ERA of 3.50

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 11 appearances, has pitched 16 innings with an ERA of 6.75

ERA ⬆️ since last week