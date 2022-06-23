Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox
In 64 games, has a batting average of .224, with 44 hits, 1 home run, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics
In 8 games, has a batting average of .320, with 8 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI
Recently called up to team
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 1 start and 26 appearances total, has pitched 38.2 innings with an ERA of 2.56
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals
In 68 games, has a batting average of .234, with 65 hits, 3 home runs, and 30 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees
In 14 starts, has pitched 78.2 innings with an ERA of 2.97
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 1 start and 14 total appearances, has pitched 24 innings with an ERA of 3.00
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds
In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 1 hit, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Recently activated by team
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 69 games, has a batting average of .208 with 51 hits, 19 home runs, and 37 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 56 games, has a batting average of .241 with 48 hits, 6 home runs, and 36 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 58 games, has a batting average of .272 with 59 hits, 8 home runs, and 42 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 35 games, has a batting average of .302, with 32 hits, 2 home runs, and 11 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 55 games, has a batting average of .207 with 37 hits, 8 home runs, and 39 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)
In 61 games, has a batting average of .195 with 39 hits, 5 home runs, and 25 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 23 appearances, has pitched 28 innings with an ERA of 4.18
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 39 games, has a batting average of .252, with 32 hits, 4 home runs, and 17 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 8 starts and 10 appearances total, has pitched 38.1 innings with an ERA of 5.87
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 23 games, has a batting average of .253 with 21 hits, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 59 games, has a batting average of .245 with 51 hits, 11 home runs, and 41 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 14 appearances total, has pitched 41.2 innings with an ERA of 3.89
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 11 starts, has pitched 49.2 innings with an ERA of 4.53
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)
In 13 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 5.50
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 16 appearances, has pitched 30.2 innings with an ERA of 3.82
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 10 starts, has pitched 51 innings with an ERA of 5.29
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 11 starts and 12 appearances total, has pitched 43 innings with an ERA of 4.60
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 11 starts and 13 appearances total, has pitched 68 innings with an ERA of 6.62
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 10 starts and 13 appearances overall, has pitched 61.2 innings with an ERA of 3.50
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 11 appearances, has pitched 16 innings with an ERA of 6.75
ERA ⬆️ since last week
