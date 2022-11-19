South Carolina vs. No. 5 Tennessee Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks close their SEC schedule tonight at Williams-Brice Stadium with a formidable task ahead of them: Finding a way to beat the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols are on a tear in Josh Heupel’s second season, and while the Gamecocks are building toward something of their own, there’s no question Tennessee is far ahead of schedule — and of USC. We’ll see if an upset can nevertheless brew in Columbia tonight.

If it’s your first time in a game thread, the rules are simple: No personal attacks and respect other posters. We may disagree on a few things, but at the end of the day, let’s have fun!