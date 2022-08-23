Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

In 101 games, has a batting average of .208, with 59 hits, 3 home runs, and 32 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 32 games, has a batting average of .224, with 24 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 49 appearances total, has pitched 64.1 innings with an ERA of 3.22

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 108 games, has a batting average of .241, with 102 hits, 7 home runs, and 44 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 25 starts, has pitched 140.1 innings with an ERA of 3.08

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on a rehab assignment

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 1 start and 16 appearances total, has pitched 30 innings with an ERA of 2.40

Recently called up to team

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 119 games, has a batting average of .220 with 93 hits, 29 home runs, and 70 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 102 games, has a batting average of .246 with 91 hits, 8 home runs, and 50 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 79 games, has a batting average of .251 with 73 hits, 9 home runs, and 50 RBI

Batting average same as last

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 60 games, has a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 77 games, has a batting average of .211 with 53 hits, 9 home runs, and 48 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 102 games, has a batting average of .221 with 79 hits, 8 home runs, and 4 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 45 appearances, has pitched 46.2 innings with an ERA of 3.66

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 17 starts and 19 appearances total, has pitched 82.1 innings with an ERA of 5.03

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 45 games, has a batting average of .232 with 35 hits, 6 home runs, and 20 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week, currently on the injured list

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

Currently on a rehab assignment

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 101 games, has a batting average of .260 with 97 hits, 17 home runs, and 66 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 24 appearances total, has pitched 57.2 innings with an ERA of 4.06

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 17 starts and 21 appearances total, has pitched 88 innings with an ERA of 4.70

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 26 appearances, has pitched 58.1 innings with an ERA of 3.55

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 47 games, has a batting average of .236 with 34 hits, 11 home runs, and 28 RBI

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 17 starts and 19 appearances total, has pitched 92.2 innings with an ERA of 4.95

ERA ⬆️ since last week, recently promoted to team

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 17 starts and 22 appearances total, has pitched 82 innings with an ERA of 4.94

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 20 starts and 22 appearances total, has pitched 109.2 innings with an ERA of 6.48

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 2 starts, has pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 0.00

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .304, with 21 hits, 2 home runs, and 9 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 18 starts and 22 appearances overall, has pitched 101.2 innings with an ERA of 4.07

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 38 games, has a batting average of .194, with 24 hits, 4 home runs, and 11 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Matt Vogel - Norfolk Tides (Triple A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 27 appearances, has pitched 28 innings with an ERA of 5.14

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 23 appearances, has pitched 31 innings with an ERA of 6.10

ERA ⬇️ since last week