Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics
In 19 games, has a batting average of .226, with 14 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Recently activated from the injured list
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 1 start and 44 appearances total, has pitched 58.1 innings with an ERA of 3.09
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 95 games, has a batting average of .240, with 92 hits, 6 home runs, and 42 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 21 starts, has pitched 114.2 innings with an ERA of 3.69
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on a rehab assignment
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 102 games, has a batting average of .201 with 73 hits, 25 home runs, and 58 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 87 games, has a batting average of .236 with 74 hits, 8 home runs, and 46 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 76 games, has a batting average of .251 with 71 hits, 9 home runs, and 50 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 60 games, has a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 73 games, has a batting average of .218 with 52 hits, 8 home runs, and 46 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)
In 88 games, has a batting average of .221 with 68 hits, 7 home runs, and 39 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 39 appearances, has pitched 40.2 innings with an ERA of 4.20
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 57 games, has a batting average of .238, with 46 hits, 5 home runs, and 28 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 14 starts and 16 appearances total, has pitched 64.1 innings with an ERA of 5.74
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 41 games, has a batting average of .239 with 33 hits, 6 home runs, and 18 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
Currently on a rehab assignment
TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 87 games, has a batting average of .259 with 83 hits, 14 home runs, and 55 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 20 appearances total, has pitched 51.2 innings with an ERA of 3.83
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 16 starts and 17 appearances total, has pitched 80 innings with an ERA of 4.61
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 23 appearances, has pitched 49.1 innings with an ERA of 3.65
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)
In 36 games, has a batting average of .214 with 25 hits, 9 home runs, and 23 RBI
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple A, Miami Marlins)
In 14 starts and 16 appearances total, has pitched 79.1 innings with an ERA of 4.65
ERA ⬆️ since last week, recently promoted to team
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 17 starts and 19 appearances total, has pitched 67.2 innings with an ERA of 4.79
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 17 starts and 19 appearances total, has pitched 97.2 innings with an ERA of 6.82
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
Currently on a rehab assignment
Clarke Schmidt - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple A, New York Yankees)
In 5 starts, has pitched 17.1 innings with an ERA of 4.15
Recently optioned to team
Max Schrock - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .304, with 21 hits, 2 home runs, and 9 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 16 starts and 20 appearances overall, has pitched 92.2 innings with an ERA of 3.69
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 22 games, has a batting average of .163, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Currently on a rehab assignment
Matt Vogel - Norfolk Tides (Triple A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 23 appearances, has pitched 24.2 innings with an ERA of 4.74
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 20 appearances, has pitched 25.2 innings with an ERA of 6.66
ERA ⬆️ since last week
