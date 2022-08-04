Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 19 games, has a batting average of .226, with 14 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Recently activated from the injured list

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 44 appearances total, has pitched 58.1 innings with an ERA of 3.09

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 95 games, has a batting average of .240, with 92 hits, 6 home runs, and 42 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 21 starts, has pitched 114.2 innings with an ERA of 3.69

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on a rehab assignment

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 102 games, has a batting average of .201 with 73 hits, 25 home runs, and 58 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 87 games, has a batting average of .236 with 74 hits, 8 home runs, and 46 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 76 games, has a batting average of .251 with 71 hits, 9 home runs, and 50 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 60 games, has a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 73 games, has a batting average of .218 with 52 hits, 8 home runs, and 46 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 88 games, has a batting average of .221 with 68 hits, 7 home runs, and 39 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 39 appearances, has pitched 40.2 innings with an ERA of 4.20

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)

In 57 games, has a batting average of .238, with 46 hits, 5 home runs, and 28 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 14 starts and 16 appearances total, has pitched 64.1 innings with an ERA of 5.74

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 41 games, has a batting average of .239 with 33 hits, 6 home runs, and 18 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

Currently on a rehab assignment

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 87 games, has a batting average of .259 with 83 hits, 14 home runs, and 55 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 20 appearances total, has pitched 51.2 innings with an ERA of 3.83

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 16 starts and 17 appearances total, has pitched 80 innings with an ERA of 4.61

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 23 appearances, has pitched 49.1 innings with an ERA of 3.65

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 36 games, has a batting average of .214 with 25 hits, 9 home runs, and 23 RBI

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple A, Miami Marlins)

In 14 starts and 16 appearances total, has pitched 79.1 innings with an ERA of 4.65

ERA ⬆️ since last week, recently promoted to team

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 17 starts and 19 appearances total, has pitched 67.2 innings with an ERA of 4.79

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 17 starts and 19 appearances total, has pitched 97.2 innings with an ERA of 6.82

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

Currently on a rehab assignment

Clarke Schmidt - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple A, New York Yankees)

In 5 starts, has pitched 17.1 innings with an ERA of 4.15

Recently optioned to team

Max Schrock - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .304, with 21 hits, 2 home runs, and 9 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 16 starts and 20 appearances overall, has pitched 92.2 innings with an ERA of 3.69

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 22 games, has a batting average of .163, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Currently on a rehab assignment

Matt Vogel - Norfolk Tides (Triple A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 23 appearances, has pitched 24.2 innings with an ERA of 4.74

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 20 appearances, has pitched 25.2 innings with an ERA of 6.66

ERA ⬆️ since last week