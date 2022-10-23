Gamecocks enter Top 25 after victory over Texas A&M

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back in the Top 25, cracking the latest rankings after their big win against Texas A&M Saturday night.

The Gamecocks, who check in at 25th, are finally ranked again in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls for the first time since 2018.

South Carolina is also enjoying a four-game winning streak, its first since 2013, and will face Missouri next week with a chance to get another emotional monkey off their backs, as the Tigers have taken three straight.