Two Gamecocks garner SEC weekly honors

The ascending South Carolina Gamecocks got some recognition from the conference for just the second time this season, with defensive back Darius Rush and wide receiver/kick returner Xavier Legette netting SEC Player of the Week honors.

Rush, a senior, earned defensive honors for his eight-tackle (six solo) performance against Texas A&M, which also included a interception that he returned for 59 yards, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup.

Legette, a fellow senior, rang up the second-longest kick return in program history when he took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the house, staking the Gamecocks to an early 7-0 lead and setting the tone for the rest of the game. He also notched big tackle on a fourth-quarter A&M kick return that kept the Aggies deep in their own territory.

Previously, the only Gamecock who had earned SEC weekly honors this season was offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn in Week 6, after his performance against Kentucky in which he allowed no pressures or sacks.

No. 25 South Carolina hosts Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.