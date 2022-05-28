Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox
In 42 games, has a batting average of .220, with 29 hits, 1 home run, and 15 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 1 start and 18 appearances total, has pitched 28.2 innings with an ERA of 2.51
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals
In 44 games, has a batting average of .222, with 40 hits, 3 home runs, and 20 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees
In 9 starts, has pitched 46.1 innings with an ERA of 3.30
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 6 appearances, has pitched 13 innings with an ERA of 0.69
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 46 games, has a batting average of .198 with 32 hits, 12 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 37 games, has a batting average of .237 with 31 hits, 4 home runs, and 25 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 37 games, has a batting average of .250 with 33 hits, 5 home runs, and 29 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)
In 22 games, has a batting average of .345, with 29 hits, 5 home runs, and 28 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 18 games, has a batting average of .228, with 13 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI
Batting average same as last week; currently on the injured list
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 37 games, has a batting average of .196 with 22 hits, 4 home runs, and 28 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)
In 38 games, has a batting average of .163 with 20 hits, 2 home runs, and 9 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 15 appearances, has pitched 17.1 innings with an ERA of 6.23
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 32 games, has a batting average of .255, with 27 hits, 4 home runs, and 15 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 19 innings with an ERA of 6.63
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 12 games, has a batting average of .302 with 13 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 40 games, has a batting average of .245 with 34 hits, 6 home runs, and 29 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 34.2 innings with an ERA of 3.89
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 8 appearances, has pitched 37.1 innings with an ERA of 4.34
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)
In 12 appearances, has pitched 16.1 innings with an ERA of 5.51
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 11 appearances, has pitched 23 innings with an ERA of 2.74
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 5 appearances, has pitched 35.2 innings with an ERA of 4.79
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 8 appearances, has pitched 29.1 innings with an ERA of 4.30
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 7 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 45 innings with an ERA of 7.20
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 6 starts and 9 appearances overall, has pitched 40.1 innings with an ERA of 3.35
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 7 appearances, has pitched 12.2 innings with an ERA of 4.97
ERA ⬇️ since last week
