South Carolina at Florida game 2 recap: Gamecocks blanked by Gators 8-0

South Carolina continues to limp toward the finish line of this baseball season, getting shut out by Florida 8-0 in the second game of the series.

Both teams were scoreless until the third, when the Gators got on the board. A Sterlin Thompson single made it a 1-0 game, an error later allowed another run to score, making it 2-0, and a groundout by Jac Caglianone bumped the score to 3-0.

UF broke it even more wide open in the fifth, taking a 5-0 lead on a two-run homer by Josh Rivera. Jud Fabian started the seventh inning with a solo shot to make the score 6-0, and a double from Deric Fabian later in the inning put the Gators up 7-0. Their final run came in the eighth on a Jud Fabian double.

Gamecocks starter Noah Hall pitched three innings and gave up four hits and three runs. He walked two batters, struck four out, and took the loss, making him 3-5. Cam Tringali and Parker Coyne also worked in this game. Florida starter Brandon Neely went seven innings and allowed three hits but no runs. He also didn’t walk any batters, struck out 10, and earned the win, making him 3-1. Michael Braswell, Kevin Madden, and Braylen Wimmer each tallied one hit for USC. Jud Fabian led the Gators with three hits, while he and Rivera each recorded two RBI.

The Cocks are now 26-27 overall and 12-17 in conference play, while the UF is 35-19 overall and 15-14 in the SEC. Carolina will try to avoid being swept on Saturday, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.