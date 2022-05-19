 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

Each week we’ll look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the major and minor leagues

By Katie Dzwierzynski
/ new
MLB: MAY 16 Diamondbacks at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox
In 34 games, has a batting average of .189, with 20 hits, 0 home runs, and 9 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 11 start and 14 appearances total, has pitched 23 innings with an ERA of 2.74
ERA ⬆️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Arizona Diamondbacks
No MLB stats yet for this season, recently called up to team

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals
In 37 games, has a batting average of .197, with 30 hits, 2 home runs, and 16 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees
In 8 starts, has pitched 40 innings with an ERA of 3.35
ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 5 appearances, has pitched 11 innings with an ERA of 0.82
ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 38 games, has a batting average of .212 with 28 hits, 9 home runs, and 18 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 29 games, has a batting average of .248 with 25 hits, 3 home runs, and 18 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 29 games, has a batting average of .260 with 27 hits, 3 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland Athletics)
In 16 games, has a batting average of .328, with 20 hits, 4 home runs, and 20 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 18 games, has a batting average of .228, with 13 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week; currently on the injured list

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 29 games, has a batting average of .176 with 15 hits, 3 home runs, and 21 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 33 games, has a batting average of .173 with 18 hits, 1 home run, and 8 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 13 appearances, has pitched 14.1 innings with an ERA of 3.77
ERA ⬇️ since last week

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 27 games, has a batting average of .263, with 25 hits, 3 home runs, and 13 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 2 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 6.08
ERA ⬇️ since last week

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 33 games, has a batting average of .224 with 26 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 7 appearances total, has pitched 29.2 innings with an ERA of 3.64
ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 7 appearances, has pitched 34.1 innings with an ERA of 3.41
ERA ⬇️ since last week

Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)
In 10 appearances, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 6.75
ERA ⬇️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 10 appearances, has pitched 21 innings with an ERA of 2.57
ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 31 innings with an ERA of 3.48
ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 23.1 innings with an ERA of 4.63
ERA same as last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 5 starts and 7 appearances total, has pitched 35 innings with an ERA of 6.17
ERA ⬇️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 4 starts and 7 appearances overall, has pitched 33.2 innings with an ERA of 2.41
ERA ⬆️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 10.2 innings with an ERA of 5.91
ERA ⬇️ since last week

More From Garnet And Black Attack

Loading comments...