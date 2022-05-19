Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox

In 34 games, has a batting average of .189, with 20 hits, 0 home runs, and 9 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 11 start and 14 appearances total, has pitched 23 innings with an ERA of 2.74

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Arizona Diamondbacks

No MLB stats yet for this season, recently called up to team

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals

In 37 games, has a batting average of .197, with 30 hits, 2 home runs, and 16 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees

In 8 starts, has pitched 40 innings with an ERA of 3.35

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 5 appearances, has pitched 11 innings with an ERA of 0.82

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 38 games, has a batting average of .212 with 28 hits, 9 home runs, and 18 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 29 games, has a batting average of .248 with 25 hits, 3 home runs, and 18 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 29 games, has a batting average of .260 with 27 hits, 3 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland Athletics)

In 16 games, has a batting average of .328, with 20 hits, 4 home runs, and 20 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 18 games, has a batting average of .228, with 13 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week; currently on the injured list

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 29 games, has a batting average of .176 with 15 hits, 3 home runs, and 21 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 33 games, has a batting average of .173 with 18 hits, 1 home run, and 8 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 13 appearances, has pitched 14.1 innings with an ERA of 3.77

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)

In 27 games, has a batting average of .263, with 25 hits, 3 home runs, and 13 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 2 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 6.08

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 33 games, has a batting average of .224 with 26 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 7 appearances total, has pitched 29.2 innings with an ERA of 3.64

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 7 appearances, has pitched 34.1 innings with an ERA of 3.41

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)

In 10 appearances, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 6.75

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 10 appearances, has pitched 21 innings with an ERA of 2.57

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 31 innings with an ERA of 3.48

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 23.1 innings with an ERA of 4.63

ERA same as last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 5 starts and 7 appearances total, has pitched 35 innings with an ERA of 6.17

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 4 starts and 7 appearances overall, has pitched 33.2 innings with an ERA of 2.41

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 10.2 innings with an ERA of 5.91

ERA ⬇️ since last week