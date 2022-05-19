Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox
In 34 games, has a batting average of .189, with 20 hits, 0 home runs, and 9 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 11 start and 14 appearances total, has pitched 23 innings with an ERA of 2.74
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Arizona Diamondbacks
No MLB stats yet for this season, recently called up to team
Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals
In 37 games, has a batting average of .197, with 30 hits, 2 home runs, and 16 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees
In 8 starts, has pitched 40 innings with an ERA of 3.35
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 5 appearances, has pitched 11 innings with an ERA of 0.82
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 38 games, has a batting average of .212 with 28 hits, 9 home runs, and 18 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 29 games, has a batting average of .248 with 25 hits, 3 home runs, and 18 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 29 games, has a batting average of .260 with 27 hits, 3 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland Athletics)
In 16 games, has a batting average of .328, with 20 hits, 4 home runs, and 20 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 18 games, has a batting average of .228, with 13 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week; currently on the injured list
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 29 games, has a batting average of .176 with 15 hits, 3 home runs, and 21 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 33 games, has a batting average of .173 with 18 hits, 1 home run, and 8 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 13 appearances, has pitched 14.1 innings with an ERA of 3.77
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 27 games, has a batting average of .263, with 25 hits, 3 home runs, and 13 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 2 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 6.08
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 33 games, has a batting average of .224 with 26 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 7 appearances total, has pitched 29.2 innings with an ERA of 3.64
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 7 appearances, has pitched 34.1 innings with an ERA of 3.41
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)
In 10 appearances, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 6.75
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 10 appearances, has pitched 21 innings with an ERA of 2.57
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 31 innings with an ERA of 3.48
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 23.1 innings with an ERA of 4.63
ERA same as last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 5 starts and 7 appearances total, has pitched 35 innings with an ERA of 6.17
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 4 starts and 7 appearances overall, has pitched 33.2 innings with an ERA of 2.41
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 10.2 innings with an ERA of 5.91
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Loading comments...