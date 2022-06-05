Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox

In 48 games, has a batting average of .227, with 34 hits, 1 home run, and 20 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 21 appearances total, has pitched 31.2 innings with an ERA of 2.27

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals

In 51 games, has a batting average of .224, with 47 hits, 3 home runs, and 24 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees

In 10 starts, has pitched 53.1 innings with an ERA of 3.04

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 8 appearances, has pitched 14.2 innings with an ERA of 1.23

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 52 games, has a batting average of .207 with 38 hits, 14 home runs, and 26 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Taylor Widener - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 3 appearances, has pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 6.00

Recently called up to team

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 41 games, has a batting average of .245 with 36 hits, 6 home runs, and 30 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 44 games, has a batting average of .259 with 42 hits, 6 home runs, and 34 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)

In 27 games, has a batting average of .365, with 38 hits, 5 home runs, and 29 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 22 games, has a batting average of .217, with 15 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 42 games, has a batting average of .181 with 23 hits, 5 home runs, and 30 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 45 games, has a batting average of .186 with 27 hits, 2 home runs, and 14 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 18 appearances, has pitched 21.1 innings with an ERA of 5.48

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)

In 36 games, has a batting average of .254, with 30 hits, 4 home runs, and 16 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 5 starts and 7 appearances total, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 5.40

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 15 games, has a batting average of .269 with 14 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 45 games, has a batting average of .236 with 37 hits, 6 home runs, and 32 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 10 appearances total, has pitched 36.2 innings with an ERA of 3.68

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 8 appearances, has pitched 42.1 innings with an ERA of 3.83

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)

In 13 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 5.50

ERA ⬇️ since last week, currently on the injured list

Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 12 appearances, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 2.52

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 7 appearances, has pitched 35.2 innings with an ERA of 4.79

ERA same as last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 9 appearances, has pitched 33.1 innings with an ERA of 5.13

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 8 starts and 10 appearances total, has pitched 50.2 innings with an ERA of 7.46

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 5 games, has a batting average of .188, with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Recently activated off injured list and sent to team for rehab assignment

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 7 starts and 10 appearances overall, has pitched 46.1 innings with an ERA of 3.50

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list