Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox
In 48 games, has a batting average of .227, with 34 hits, 1 home run, and 20 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 1 start and 21 appearances total, has pitched 31.2 innings with an ERA of 2.27
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals
In 51 games, has a batting average of .224, with 47 hits, 3 home runs, and 24 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees
In 10 starts, has pitched 53.1 innings with an ERA of 3.04
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 8 appearances, has pitched 14.2 innings with an ERA of 1.23
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 52 games, has a batting average of .207 with 38 hits, 14 home runs, and 26 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Taylor Widener - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 3 appearances, has pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 6.00
Recently called up to team
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 41 games, has a batting average of .245 with 36 hits, 6 home runs, and 30 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 44 games, has a batting average of .259 with 42 hits, 6 home runs, and 34 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)
In 27 games, has a batting average of .365, with 38 hits, 5 home runs, and 29 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 22 games, has a batting average of .217, with 15 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 42 games, has a batting average of .181 with 23 hits, 5 home runs, and 30 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)
In 45 games, has a batting average of .186 with 27 hits, 2 home runs, and 14 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 18 appearances, has pitched 21.1 innings with an ERA of 5.48
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 36 games, has a batting average of .254, with 30 hits, 4 home runs, and 16 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 5 starts and 7 appearances total, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 5.40
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 15 games, has a batting average of .269 with 14 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 45 games, has a batting average of .236 with 37 hits, 6 home runs, and 32 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 10 appearances total, has pitched 36.2 innings with an ERA of 3.68
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 8 appearances, has pitched 42.1 innings with an ERA of 3.83
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)
In 13 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 5.50
ERA ⬇️ since last week, currently on the injured list
Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 12 appearances, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 2.52
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 7 appearances, has pitched 35.2 innings with an ERA of 4.79
ERA same as last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 9 appearances, has pitched 33.1 innings with an ERA of 5.13
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 8 starts and 10 appearances total, has pitched 50.2 innings with an ERA of 7.46
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 5 games, has a batting average of .188, with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Recently activated off injured list and sent to team for rehab assignment
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 7 starts and 10 appearances overall, has pitched 46.1 innings with an ERA of 3.50
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
