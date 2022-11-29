Report: South Carolina offensive coordinator leaving for Nebraska

On Monday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska.

Sources: Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new offensive coordinator. Satterfield worked with Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers. South Carolina’s offense scored 94 points in wins over Tennessee and Clemson. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

Satterfield has been at South Carolina for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Satterfield’s contract was set to expire on December 31st, 2022 and he had not yet been given an extension. Satterfield had previously worked for Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor, and as recently as 2020 with the Carolina Panthers.