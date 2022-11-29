 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: South Carolina offensive coordinator leaving for Nebraska

The rumor mill is a’turnin.

By BrentSilvia
On Monday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska.

Satterfield has been at South Carolina for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Satterfield’s contract was set to expire on December 31st, 2022 and he had not yet been given an extension. Satterfield had previously worked for Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor, and as recently as 2020 with the Carolina Panthers.

