South Carolina reportedly setting sights on Arkansas’ Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator

The South Carolina Gamecocks are zeroing in on Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains to fill its opening at offensive coordinator, as first reported by Saturday Down South’s Jacob Davis and then corroborated by 247Sports’ Brad Crawford.

Source: South Carolina is in talks of hiring Arkansas TE coach, Dowell Loggains, as their next offensive coordinator. — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) December 8, 2022

Multiple sources confirm to @247Sports that South Carolina has zeroed in on Arkansas assistant Dowell Loggains as its next offensive coordinator. Long-time NFL play-caller, has spent last two seasons with Hogs. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 8, 2022

Prior to his tenure with the Hogs — which has just been the past two seasons — Loggains spent several years as an NFL offensive coordinator, starting in 2016 with the Bears, Dolphins (2018), and Jets (2019) before joining the college ranks. If you’re wondering why, exactly, he ended up at Arkansas, well:

Dowell Loggains:

2016 Bears OC: 17ppg (28th/32)

2017 Bears OC: 16.5ppg (29th/32)

2018 Dolphins OC: 19.9ppg (26th/32)

2019 Jets OC: 17.2ppg (31st/32)

2020 Jets OC: 15.2ppg (32nd/32)

2021: ARK TE Coach — Myles Ayer (@myles_ayer) December 8, 2022

The potential move seems puzzling on multiple levels, especially since previous offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was also a former NFLer and struggled to translate pro-style offensive concepts into something college athletes could understand and execute.

South Carolina, administratively, has come off as uninterested in hiring proven offensive coordinators at this level, preferring to either promote from within or take a flier on someone with an NFL pedigree, so to say this news has been burning Gamecock Twitter to the ground is an understatement. We’ll see where things go from here.