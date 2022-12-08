 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

South Carolina reportedly setting sights on Arkansas’ Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator

The rumor mill continues to churn.

By Kody Timmers
Missouri State v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks are zeroing in on Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains to fill its opening at offensive coordinator, as first reported by Saturday Down South’s Jacob Davis and then corroborated by 247Sports’ Brad Crawford.

Prior to his tenure with the Hogs — which has just been the past two seasons — Loggains spent several years as an NFL offensive coordinator, starting in 2016 with the Bears, Dolphins (2018), and Jets (2019) before joining the college ranks. If you’re wondering why, exactly, he ended up at Arkansas, well:

The potential move seems puzzling on multiple levels, especially since previous offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was also a former NFLer and struggled to translate pro-style offensive concepts into something college athletes could understand and execute.

South Carolina, administratively, has come off as uninterested in hiring proven offensive coordinators at this level, preferring to either promote from within or take a flier on someone with an NFL pedigree, so to say this news has been burning Gamecock Twitter to the ground is an understatement. We’ll see where things go from here.

