Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

In 128 games, has a batting average of .204, with 68 hits, 4 home runs, and 38 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 51 games, has a batting average of .213, with 32 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 59 appearances total, has pitched 74 innings with an ERA of 4.50

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 131 games, has a batting average of .237, with 113 hits, 10 home runs, and 53 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 31 starts, has pitched 172.1 innings with an ERA of 3.50

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

In 6 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 21.1 innings with an ERA of 1.69

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 3 starts and 26 appearances total, has pitched 53.2 innings with an ERA of 3.35

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 152 games, has a batting average of .237 with 130 hits, 36 home runs, and 88 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Taylor Widener - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 10 appearances, has pitched 13.2 innings with an ERA of 3.95

ERA ⬇️ since last week

The minor league season is about over, so here are the final stats for all the guys whose teams were eliminated or did not make the postseason, as well as the latest stats for those who are still playing:

Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)

In 117 games, had a batting average of .248 with 104 hits, 8 home runs, and 56 RBI

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 99 games, had a batting average of .256 with 92 hits, 12 home runs, and 60 RBI

Colin Burgess - FCL Tigers (Rookie Affiliate, Detroit Tigers)

In 3 games, had a batting average of .333 with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 60 games, had a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 99 games, had a batting average of .229 with 76 hits, 14 home runs, and 61 RBI

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 123 games, had a batting average of .223 with 98 hits, 12 home runs, and 55 RBI

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 55 appearances, has pitched 54.2 innings with an ERA of 3.95

ERA same as last week; currently on the injured list

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 20 starts and 22 appearances total, pitched 99.1 innings with an ERA of 4.80

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 45 games, has a batting average of .232 with 35 hits, 6 home runs, and 20 RBI

Batting average same as last week; currently on the injured list

Adam Hill - ACL Mariners (Rookie affiliate, Seattle Mariners)

In 3 starts and 4 appearances total, pitched 4.1 innings with an ERA of 8.31

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 124 games, has a batting average of .260 with 119 hits, 21 home runs, and 78 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week; currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 28 appearances total, pitched 62.2 innings with an ERA of 4.31

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 20 starts and 25 appearances total, pitched 103 innings with an ERA of 4.46

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 2 starts and 30 appearances total, pitched 71.2 innings with an ERA of 4.14

Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 77 games, has a batting average of .252 with 63 hits, 17 home runs, and 45 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 21 starts and 23 appearances total, has pitched 113.2 innings with an ERA of 5.30

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 22 starts and 27 appearances total, pitched 105.1 innings with an ERA of 4.78

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats this season

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 25 starts and 28 appearances total, has pitched 134.1 innings with an ERA of 6.90

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 2 starts, pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 0.00

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 21 starts and 25 appearances overall, pitched 114 innings with an ERA of 4.74

Madison Stokes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 59 games, has a batting average of .180, with 33 hits, 4 home runs, and 13 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week