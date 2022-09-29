 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

South Carolina vs. S.C. State Game Thread

Accidental primetime football!

By Kody Timmers
/ new
NCAA Football: Charlotte at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks will occupy a Thursday night spotlight for the first time in years tonight, as they welcome the HBCU national champion S.C. State Bulldogs to Williams-Brice in a contest rescheduled to avoid the effects of Hurricane Ian. It’s USC’s last chance to tighten things up before the SEC schedule begins in earnest, and fans will be watching particularly to see if the Gamecock offense can finally get off to a hot start. There shouldn’t be much drama in this one, so enjoy this final opportunity to take in a stress-free football game.

If it’s your first time in a game thread, the rules are simple: No personal attacks and respect other posters. We may disagree on a few things, but at the end of the day, let’s have fun!

