Filed under: South Carolina Gamecocks Football Gamecocks grab bowl eligibility with win over Auburn New, 9 comments IT'S REAL By Kody Timmers Nov 20, 2021, 10:25pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamecocks grab bowl eligibility with win over Auburn Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports IT HAPPENED IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED GO COCKS BABY More From Garnet And Black Attack South Carolina vs. Auburn Game Thread South Carolina vs. Auburn: Roundtable Predictions Game Preview: South Carolina vs. Auburn Odds: South Carolina one-possession underdogs vs. Auburn South Carolina back in a familiar place South Carolina at Missouri: Game Balls Loading comments...
Loading comments...