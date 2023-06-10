Gainesville Super Regional - South Carolina vs. Florida game 2 recap: Gamecocks shut out by Gators 4-0, eliminated from postseason

South Carolina’s offense went back to its unproductive ways in the second game of the Gainesville Super Regional, as the Gamecocks were blanked 4-0 by Florida to end their season.

The Gators got on the board early, going up 2-0 in the second inning after BT Riopelle walked and Luke Heyman singled with one out, then later scored on a double by Colby Halter. UF added another run in the fifth, when Wyatt Langford walked with one out and came home on a Josh Rivera single, making it 3-0. The final run of the game came in the eighth, after Riopelle walked to start things off and later scored on a fly out by Halter.

USC starter Jack Mahoney worked 4.1 innings and allowed four hits and three runs. He also walked four batters, struck out four, and took the loss, making him 7-4. Chris Veach and Eli Jones also pitched in this game. Gators starter Hurston Waldrep went eight innings and gave up three hits and no runs. He issued two walks, struck 13 batters out, and got the win, making him 8-3.

Will McGillis, Braylen Wimmer, and Ethan Petry each had one hit for the Cocks. Rivera paced Florida with three hits, while Halter tallied three RBI.

Carolina finishes the season with a record of 41-19, while the Gators are now 45-14.