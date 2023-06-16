Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 14 games, has a batting average of .250, with 9 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66

Currently on the injured list

TJ Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds

In 12 games, has a batting average of .174 with 4 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 63 games, has a batting average of .308, with 70 hits, 2 home runs, and 26 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 14 starts, has pitched 78.1 innings with an ERA of 3.91

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

In 2 appearances, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

Recently activated by team

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 14 starts, has pitched 67 innings with an ERA of 4.70

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 65 games, has a batting average of .257 with 63 hits, 13 home runs, and 42 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 54 games, has a batting average of .254 with 46 hits, 7 home runs, and 31 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)

In 38 games, has a batting average of .229 with 30 hits, 4 home runs, and 16 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 15 appearances, has pitched 26.2innings with an ERA of 3.38

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 7 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 45 games, has a batting average of .248, with 34 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 47 games, has a batting average of .212 with 32 hits, 6 home runs, and 28 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 49 games, has a batting average of .240 with 37 hits, 5 home runs, and 20 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate)

In 2 appearances, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

ERA same as last week, currently on a rehab assignment

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 10 starts, has pitched 45.2 innings with an ERA of 3.35

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 16 appearances, has pitched 20.1 innings with an ERA of 1.77

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 8 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 48.2 innings with an ERA of 4.44

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 7 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 40.2 innings with an ERA of 4.43

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 19 appearances, has pitched 25.2 innings with an ERA of 3.16

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

In 8 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 37.1 innings with an ERA of 6.03

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 7.43

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - ACL Padres (Rookie Affiliate)

In 5 games, has a batting average of .278, with 5 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on a rehab assignment

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 2 starts and 10 appearances total, has pitched 30 innings with an ERA of 4.50

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Josiah Sightler - FCL Pirates (Rookie Affiliate)

In 3 games, has a batting average of .333, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 4 RBI

Recently activated, currently on a rehab assignment

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 46 games, has a batting average of .271, with 48 hits, 4 home runs, and 17 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week