Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics
In 14 games, has a batting average of .250, with 9 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66
Currently on the injured list
TJ Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds
In 12 games, has a batting average of .174 with 4 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 63 games, has a batting average of .308, with 70 hits, 2 home runs, and 26 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 14 starts, has pitched 78.1 innings with an ERA of 3.91
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
In 2 appearances, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00
Recently activated by team
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 14 starts, has pitched 67 innings with an ERA of 4.70
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 65 games, has a batting average of .257 with 63 hits, 13 home runs, and 42 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)
In 54 games, has a batting average of .254 with 46 hits, 7 home runs, and 31 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)
In 38 games, has a batting average of .229 with 30 hits, 4 home runs, and 16 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 15 appearances, has pitched 26.2innings with an ERA of 3.38
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)
In 7 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 45 games, has a batting average of .248, with 34 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 47 games, has a batting average of .212 with 32 hits, 6 home runs, and 28 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 49 games, has a batting average of .240 with 37 hits, 5 home runs, and 20 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate)
In 2 appearances, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00
ERA same as last week, currently on a rehab assignment
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 10 starts, has pitched 45.2 innings with an ERA of 3.35
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 16 appearances, has pitched 20.1 innings with an ERA of 1.77
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 8 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 48.2 innings with an ERA of 4.44
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 7 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 40.2 innings with an ERA of 4.43
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 19 appearances, has pitched 25.2 innings with an ERA of 3.16
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
In 8 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 37.1 innings with an ERA of 6.03
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 7.43
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - ACL Padres (Rookie Affiliate)
In 5 games, has a batting average of .278, with 5 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on a rehab assignment
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 2 starts and 10 appearances total, has pitched 30 innings with an ERA of 4.50
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Josiah Sightler - FCL Pirates (Rookie Affiliate)
In 3 games, has a batting average of .333, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 4 RBI
Recently activated, currently on a rehab assignment
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 46 games, has a batting average of .271, with 48 hits, 4 home runs, and 17 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
