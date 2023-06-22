Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 17 games, has a batting average of .205, with 9 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66

Currently on the injured list

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 68 games, has a batting average of .298, with 74 hits, 2 home runs, and 29 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 3 appearances, has pitched 3.2 innings with an ERA of 2.45

Recently called up to team

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 15 starts, has pitched 85.1 innings with an ERA of 3.69

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 15 starts, has pitched 71.2 innings with an ERA of 4.65

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 71 games, has a batting average of .271 with 73 hits, 15 home runs, and 49 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 60 games, has a batting average of .259 with 53 hits, 9 home runs, and 37 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)

In 41 games, has a batting average of .239 with 34 hits, 5 home runs, and 19 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 16 appearances, has pitched 28.2 innings with an ERA of 3.14

ERA ⬇️️ since last week

Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 8 games, has a batting average of .250, with 5 hits, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 51 games, has a batting average of .239, with 37 hits, 6 home runs, and 23 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 52 games, has a batting average of .212 with 35 hits, 7 home runs, and 32 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 53 games, has a batting average of .242 with 39 hits, 5 home runs, and 21 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate)

In 4 appearances, has pitched 4.1 innings with an ERA of 0.00

ERA same as last week, currently on a rehab assignment

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 11 starts, has pitched 50.2 innings with an ERA of 3.73

ERA ⬆️ since last week

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 51 games, has a batting average of .335 with 60 hits, 7 home runs, and 27 RBI

Recently optioned to team

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 18 appearances, has pitched 23.2 innings with an ERA of 1.90

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 8 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 48.2 innings with an ERA of 4.44

ERA same as last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 8 starts and 12 appearances total, has pitched 46.2 innings with an ERA of 4.63

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

In 8 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 37.1 innings with an ERA of 6.03

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Cody Morris - Columbus Clippers (Triple A, Cleveland Guardians)

In 4 starts and 5 appearances total, has pitched 10.1 innings with an ERA of 0.87

Recently optioned to team

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 7.43

ERA same as last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 9 games, has a batting average of .259, with 7 hits, 2 home runs, and 7 RBI

Recently activated by team

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 2 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 32.2 innings with an ERA of 5.23

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Josiah Sightler - FCL Pirates (Rookie Affiliate)

In 5 games, has a batting average of .294, with 5 hits, 1 home run, and 4 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week, currently on a rehab assignment

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 49 games, has a batting average of .266, with 50 hits, 4 home runs, and 17 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week