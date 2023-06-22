Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics
In 17 games, has a batting average of .205, with 9 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66
Currently on the injured list
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 68 games, has a batting average of .298, with 74 hits, 2 home runs, and 29 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 3 appearances, has pitched 3.2 innings with an ERA of 2.45
Recently called up to team
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 15 starts, has pitched 85.1 innings with an ERA of 3.69
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 15 starts, has pitched 71.2 innings with an ERA of 4.65
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 71 games, has a batting average of .271 with 73 hits, 15 home runs, and 49 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)
In 60 games, has a batting average of .259 with 53 hits, 9 home runs, and 37 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)
In 41 games, has a batting average of .239 with 34 hits, 5 home runs, and 19 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 16 appearances, has pitched 28.2 innings with an ERA of 3.14
ERA ⬇️️ since last week
Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)
In 8 games, has a batting average of .250, with 5 hits, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 51 games, has a batting average of .239, with 37 hits, 6 home runs, and 23 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 52 games, has a batting average of .212 with 35 hits, 7 home runs, and 32 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 53 games, has a batting average of .242 with 39 hits, 5 home runs, and 21 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate)
In 4 appearances, has pitched 4.1 innings with an ERA of 0.00
ERA same as last week, currently on a rehab assignment
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 11 starts, has pitched 50.2 innings with an ERA of 3.73
ERA ⬆️ since last week
TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 51 games, has a batting average of .335 with 60 hits, 7 home runs, and 27 RBI
Recently optioned to team
Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 18 appearances, has pitched 23.2 innings with an ERA of 1.90
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 8 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 48.2 innings with an ERA of 4.44
ERA same as last week
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 8 starts and 12 appearances total, has pitched 46.2 innings with an ERA of 4.63
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
In 8 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 37.1 innings with an ERA of 6.03
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Cody Morris - Columbus Clippers (Triple A, Cleveland Guardians)
In 4 starts and 5 appearances total, has pitched 10.1 innings with an ERA of 0.87
Recently optioned to team
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 4 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 13.1 innings with an ERA of 7.43
ERA same as last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)
In 9 games, has a batting average of .259, with 7 hits, 2 home runs, and 7 RBI
Recently activated by team
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 2 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 32.2 innings with an ERA of 5.23
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Josiah Sightler - FCL Pirates (Rookie Affiliate)
In 5 games, has a batting average of .294, with 5 hits, 1 home run, and 4 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week, currently on a rehab assignment
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 49 games, has a batting average of .266, with 50 hits, 4 home runs, and 17 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
