Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals

In 43 games, has a batting average of .133, with 14 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)

In 8 games, has a batting average of .304, with 7 hits, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI

Recently called up to team

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

TJ Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds

In 5 games, has a batting average of .300 with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Recently called up to team

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 56 games, has a batting average of .296, with 60 hits, 2 home runs, and 24 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 12 starts, has pitched 66 innings with an ERA of 4.23

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 13 starts, has pitched 61.2 innings with an ERA of 4.96

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 58 games, has a batting average of .253 with 55 hits, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 50 games, has a batting average of .253 with 43 hits, 6 home runs, and 27 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)

In 34 games, has a batting average of .216 with 25 hits, 3 home runs, and 14 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 13 appearances, has pitched 23 innings with an ERA of 1.96

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Colin Burgess - Erie SeaWolves (Double A, Detroit Tigers)

In 5 games, has a batting average of .375, with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Noah Campbell - Nashville Sounds (Triple A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 41 games, has a batting average of .258, with 33 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 42 games, has a batting average of .215 with 29 hits, 5 home runs, and 25 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 42 games, has a batting average of .231 with 30 hits, 3 home runs, and 18 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate)

In 1 appearance, has pitched 1 inning with an ERA of 0.00

Recently activated, currently on a rehab assignment

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 9 starts, has pitched 45 innings with an ERA of 3.20

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 14 appearances, has pitched 18.2 innings with an ERA of 1.45

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 6 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 38.2 innings with an ERA of 4.19

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 5 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 32.2 innings with an ERA of 4.96

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 17 appearances, has pitched 22.2 innings with an ERA of 3.18

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

In 8 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 37.1 innings with an ERA of 6.03

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Columbus Clippers (Triple A, Cleveland Guardians)

In 4 starts, has pitched 8.1 innings with an ERA of 1.08

ERA ⬆️ since last week, currently on a rehab assignment

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 2 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 7.2 innings with an ERA of 4.70

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - ACL Padres (Rookie Affiliate)

In 5 games, has a batting average of .278, with 5 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week, currently on a rehab assignment

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 1 start and 9 appearances total, has pitched 26.2 innings with an ERA of 3.71

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Josiah Sightler - FCL Pirates (Rookie Affiliate)

In 1 game, has a batting average of .250, with 1 hit, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Recently activated, currently on a rehab assignment

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 39 games, has a batting average of .275, with 41 hits, 3 home runs, and 13 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week