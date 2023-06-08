Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals
In 43 games, has a batting average of .133, with 14 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)
In 8 games, has a batting average of .304, with 7 hits, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI
Recently called up to team
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
TJ Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds
In 5 games, has a batting average of .300 with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Recently called up to team
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 56 games, has a batting average of .296, with 60 hits, 2 home runs, and 24 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 12 starts, has pitched 66 innings with an ERA of 4.23
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 13 starts, has pitched 61.2 innings with an ERA of 4.96
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 58 games, has a batting average of .253 with 55 hits, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)
In 50 games, has a batting average of .253 with 43 hits, 6 home runs, and 27 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)
In 34 games, has a batting average of .216 with 25 hits, 3 home runs, and 14 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 13 appearances, has pitched 23 innings with an ERA of 1.96
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Colin Burgess - Erie SeaWolves (Double A, Detroit Tigers)
In 5 games, has a batting average of .375, with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Noah Campbell - Nashville Sounds (Triple A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 41 games, has a batting average of .258, with 33 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 42 games, has a batting average of .215 with 29 hits, 5 home runs, and 25 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 42 games, has a batting average of .231 with 30 hits, 3 home runs, and 18 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate)
In 1 appearance, has pitched 1 inning with an ERA of 0.00
Recently activated, currently on a rehab assignment
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 9 starts, has pitched 45 innings with an ERA of 3.20
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 14 appearances, has pitched 18.2 innings with an ERA of 1.45
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 6 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 38.2 innings with an ERA of 4.19
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 5 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 32.2 innings with an ERA of 4.96
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 17 appearances, has pitched 22.2 innings with an ERA of 3.18
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
In 8 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 37.1 innings with an ERA of 6.03
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Morris - Columbus Clippers (Triple A, Cleveland Guardians)
In 4 starts, has pitched 8.1 innings with an ERA of 1.08
ERA ⬆️ since last week, currently on a rehab assignment
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 2 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 7.2 innings with an ERA of 4.70
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - ACL Padres (Rookie Affiliate)
In 5 games, has a batting average of .278, with 5 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week, currently on a rehab assignment
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 1 start and 9 appearances total, has pitched 26.2 innings with an ERA of 3.71
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Josiah Sightler - FCL Pirates (Rookie Affiliate)
In 1 game, has a batting average of .250, with 1 hit, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI
Recently activated, currently on a rehab assignment
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 39 games, has a batting average of .275, with 41 hits, 3 home runs, and 13 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Loading comments...