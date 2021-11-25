Happy Thanksgiving from GABA

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! In the spirit of the season, I thought it’d be nice to take an annual accounting of South Carolina sports moments that we’re thankful for — ideally ones that happened within this calendar year, but really, it could be any moment that’s made you smile as a Gamecock fan. We can be a gloomy bunch sometimes, so it’s worth it to remember why we’re here and why we keep coming back!

I’ll go ahead and start things off. I’m thankful for:

The No. 1-ranked women’s basketball team that just took UConn to school, and more generally, having Dawn Staley as one of the best ambassadors of this university you could possibly ask for.

The fact Will Muschamp is no longer the head football coach, and that Shane Beamer has somehow gotten this team bowl eligible despite all expectations to the contrary.

The men’s basketball team so far avoiding an embarrassing out-of-conference loss to a smaller in-state opponent.

That my diploma was issued by the flagship university of this state and not a certain other institution that shall not be named.

Last but certainly not least, we here at GABA are grateful for y’all, who keep us entertained, honest, and doing this whole thing.

What’s at the top of the list of things you’re grateful for this Turkey Day?