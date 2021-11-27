South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks renew their rivalry against the Clemson Tigers tonight at Williams-Brice Stadium, on what should be a chilly but also very exciting evening. The Gamecocks will be looking for an unexpected seventh win and to snap their current losing streak to the Tigers; Clemson is aiming to end the season on a high note of their own, and collect a seventh straight win against South Carolina. Can Shane Beamer take the current culture turnaround to the next level in an unprecedented way in just his first year? We’ll find out what the Gamecocks have in store for us before they head into bowl season.

