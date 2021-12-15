Quarterback Jason Brown enters transfer portal; JJ Enagbare declares for draft

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be without two of their top performers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, as quarterback Jason Brown announced his intention to transfer and defensive end Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare will begin preparations for the NFL Draft.

Gamecock for life! Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/EUfbbhfyj1 — Kingsley Enagbare (@52kingsley) December 15, 2021

Brown came to Columbia from FCS program St. Francis and made an immediate impact in his first and only year for the Gamecocks, taking over as quarterback against Texas A&M and guiding South Carolina to two huge (and unexpected) wins against Florida and Auburn, the latter of which got USC to bowl eligibility. Brown threw for 721 yards and eight touchdowns against six interceptions, and while that stat line doesn’t leap off the page, the Gamecocks are now without their starting quarterback against North Carolina. I assume Zeb Noland will get the nod here, but fans might also get their first look at true freshman Colten Gauthier — especially since making an appearance in the bowl game wouldn’t count against his redshirt year.

Thank you Carolina.

I’ll be in the portal as a Grad Transfer. pic.twitter.com/Jim6Xb6RQG — Jason Brown (@JasonBrown_QB) December 15, 2021

Enagbare, a Reese’s Senior Bowl selection and Pro Football Focus All-SEC honoree, put up big numbers this season for South Carolina with 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble. His sacks and tackles for loss were team highs for the Gamecocks, and even when Enagbare wasn’t filling up the stat sheet, he was more than a handful for opposing lines to contend with.

Along with Brown and Enagbare, the Gamecocks will also be missing a key running back in their backfield: ZaQuandre White also declared for the NFL Draft earlier last week.