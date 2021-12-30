Duke’s Mayo Bowl: How to Watch

It’s Saturday Thursday in South Carolina Charlotte and it’s another Gamecock game day! After watching the postseason from home for the past three years, South Carolina returns to the site of its most recent bowl game — although with a different sponsor this time around, and also hopefully with much different results too. Here’s a quick rundown on how you can tune in to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Who: South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)

When: 11:30 a.m. (Get those mimosas and Bloody Marys going!)

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV: ESPN

Betting line: North Carolina -9

Number of jars required to douse the winner in a mayo bath: I love mayonnaise, but I honestly don’t want to think about this.

As the game is being aired on ESPN’s mothership, it can be viewed on any cable, satellite, or streaming package (which, on a personal note, biiig thanks to YouTube TV and Disney for managing to come to an agreement before this game). If you’re more of a radio person, you can also stream live audio via GamecocksOnline’s Gamecock All-Access page.

