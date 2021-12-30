Duke’s Mayo Bowl Game Thread

Everyone awake? It’s game day for the final time in the South Carolina Gamecocks’ 2021 campaign, and they’ll be tangling with border rivals North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to get that coveted mayo bath (with apologies to noted non-mayo fan, coach Shane Beamer). The Gamecocks will have their work cut out for them, missing some key contributors while facing who is arguably the most complete quarterback they’ve seen all season. But hey — while we breathe, we hope. And if things don’t go as planned, 2023’s revenge game is already conveniently scheduled.

