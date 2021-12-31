 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Celebrate the Mayo Bowl win with this shirt from BreakingT

New year, new swag!

By Kody Timmers

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Still fired up after South Carolina’s first bowl win in three years? (Of course you are.) Want to commemorate the mayo bath without actually, y’know, participating? (A little cowardly, perhaps, but understandable.) Are you also maybe wanting to get a little something for yourself after all that Christmas shopping (or after receiving some odd gifts from well-meaning but misguided relatives)?

Our friends at BreakingT have got you covered with this Duke’s Mayo Bowl championship t-shirt, which you can grab here!

(We cannot, of course, be held liable if anyone actually follows the direction on the shirt.)

More From Garnet And Black Attack