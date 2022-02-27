South Carolina vs. George Washington game 3 recap: Gamecocks blank Colonials 5-0

South Carolina kept things rolling in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader with a 5-0 shutout of George Washington, earning the first series sweep of the season.

Both teams were scorless until the fourth inning, when the Gamecocks took a 2-0 lead. With one out, Kevin Madden got hit by a pitch, Carson Hornung walked, Talmadge LeCroy doubled to make it 1-0, and Matt Hogan brought Hornung home with a sac fly. USC doubled their run total in the next inning. Michael Braswell singled and advanced on a wild pitch, Braylen Wimmer got him home with a base hit that made the score 3-0, and Brandt Belk flied out to get another run in and bump the score to 4-0.

The final run of the game came in the seventh inning, when Wimmer led off with a single and later scored on a base hit by Belk.

Cade Austin started for the Cocks and worked two innings, giving up two hits and no runs. He walked one batter and struck two out. Aidan Hunter, Matthew Becker, and John Gilreath also took the mound for Carolina. Hunter got the win and is now 1-0. Colonials starter Justin Solt took the loss and is now 0-2. Wimmer led the Gamecocks at the plate with three hits, while Belk had two RBI. Tim Nicholson led George Washington at the plate with two hits.

South Carolina improves to 6-1, while the Colonials drop to 0-6. The Cocks will be back in action on Tuesday, when they take on Appalachian State at 6 p.m.