South Carolina vs. Texas game 3 recap: Gamecocks top Longhorns 9-4, win series

South Carolina rolled to a 9-4 victory over No. 1 Texas in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader, locking up a huge series win.

The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the first on an Ivan Melendez homer, and that score held until the third, when the Gamecocks tied the game after Braylen Wimmer singled and later scored on a base hit by Kevin Madden.

USC broke things open in the next inning. With one out, Colin Burgess walked, Josiah Sightler and Elijah Lambros singled to load the bases, and Brandt Belk walked to force in a run, making it 2-1. Michael Braswell and Wimmer each followed with a single, bringing in three more runs to put the Cocks up 5-1. After Andrew Eyster knocked a base hit, Madden came through again with a sac fly to make the score 6-1.

Carolina’s final three runs of the game came in the sixth. Belk started things off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch, and stole third, then Wimmer walked and stole second. Eyster followed with a single that brought both runners in, making it an 8-1 game. After Madden singled and Talmadge LeCroy walked, Burgess grounded out and Eyster came home to give the Gamecocks a 9-1 lead. UT’s final runs of the game came in the ninth, courtesy of a Melendez double, a single from Murphy Stehly, and a fly out by Trey Faltine.

USC starter Matthew Becker had a fantastic outing, working six innings and giving up just one hit and one run. He walked three batters and struck out 11, and he got the win, making him 1-0. Wesley Sweatt and Parker Coyne combined to go the rest of the way for the Cocks. Longhorns starter Lucas Gordon took the loss and is now 0-1. Belk, Eyster, Wimmer, Madden, and Lambrose each had two hits, while Braswell, Eyster, and Madden each tallied two RBI. Melendez led Texas at the plate with two hits and two RBI.

South Carolina improves to 9-6 on the season, while the Longhorns are now 13-4. The Gamecocks will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Gardner-Webb. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.