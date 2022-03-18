South Carolina at No. 7 Tennessee: Weekend Preview

Fresh off a thrilling upset series victory over the then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns, the South Carolina Gamecocks take on another big test this weekend as they open SEC play against the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Vols are a scorching hot team in their own right, currently sitting at 16-1 and winners of eight straight. Tennessee has bashed 46 home runs this season, good for best in the nation, and ace Chase Burns boasts a sparkling 0.45 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.

South Carolina will send junior right-hander Noah Hall (0-2, 9.42 ERA, 9 BB, 18 SO) to the mound to oppose Burns tonight. The Gamecocks will then roll out sophomore righty and staff ace Will Sanders (3-0, 2.52 ERA, 8 BB, 28 SO) on Saturday, going against another sophomore right-hander in Chase Dollander (2-0, 3.79 ERA, 5 BB, 37 SO). Finally, USC will give the ball to freshman lefty Matthew Becker (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 7 BB, 23 SO), who was electric in his appearance against Texas, and Tennessee will counter with fellow frosh Drew Beam (3-0, 1.59 ERA, 6 BB, 16 SO).

Game 1: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, noon

Game 3: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Friday and Saturday’s games will be on SEC Network+, with Sunday’s rubber match airing on SEC Network proper. All games will also be broadcast on 107.5 FM The Game in the Columbia area.