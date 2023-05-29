Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals

In 39 games, has a batting average of .143, with 14 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 47 games, has a batting average of .285, with 49 hits, 2 home runs, and 19 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 11 starts, has pitched 60.1 innings with an ERA of 4.21

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 11 starts, has pitched 50 innings with an ERA of 5.80

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 50 games, has a batting average of .245 with 46 hits, 11 home runs, and 34 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 42 games, has a batting average of .273 with 39 hits, 4 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)

In 29 games, has a batting average of .212 with 21 hits, 3 home runs, and 14 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 11 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 2.50

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)

In 43 games, has a batting average of .308, with 48 hits, 8 home runs, and 34 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 5 games, has a batting average of .375, with 3 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 33 games, has a batting average of .250, with 27 hits, 4 home runs, and 16 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 35 games, has a batting average of .205 with 23 hits, 3 home runs, and 17 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 36 games, has a batting average of .252 with 29 hits, 3 home runs, and 15 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 8 starts, has pitched 39 innings with an ERA of 3.46

ERA ⬆️ since last week

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 46 games, has a batting average of .338 with 54 hits, 7 home runs, and 27 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 12 appearances, has pitched 16.1 innings with an ERA of 1.65

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 5 starts and 8 appearances total, has pitched 34 innings with an ERA of 3.97

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 4 starts and 8 appearances total, has pitched 27.2 innings with an ERA of 5.86

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 15 appearances, has pitched 19.2 innings with an ERA of 3.66

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

In 8 starts, has pitched 35.1 innings with an ERA of 6.11

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Akron RubberDucks (Double A, Cleveland Guardians)

In 2 starts, has pitched 2.2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

Recently added to team, currently on a rehab assignment

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 1 start and 3 appearances total, has pitched 5 innings with an ERA of 5.40

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 1 start and 8 appearances total, has pitched 22.1 innings with an ERA of 4.43

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Josiah Sightler - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 32 games, has a batting average of .281, with 34 hits, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week