Columbia Regional - South Carolina vs. Central Connecticut State game recap: Gamecocks rout Blue Devils 19-1

1-seed South Carolina got off to a hot start in the Columbia Regional, trouncing 4-seed Central Connecticut State 19-1 on Friday night to advance to the winner’s bracket.

After leaving the bases loaded in the first, the Gamecocks cashed in on another bases loaded situation in the second. Gavin Casas singled to lead off, Dylan Brewer knocked a base hit with one out, and Will McGillis walked to fill up the bases before Ethan Petry walked with two outs, forcing in a run. USC added several more runs in the next inning. Talmadge LeCroy doubled to start things off, then Casas also doubled with one out to bring LeCroy in and make it 2-0. Will Tippett got hit by a pitch, then McGillis hit a homer to put the Cocks on top 5-0.

Carolina broke things all the way open in the fourth, scoring a total of 11 runs. Petry reached on an error to lead off the inning, LeCroy walked with one out, and Michael Braswell singled to load the bases. Casas followed with a base hit that brought in two runs, making it a 7-0 game, then Tippett walked to re-load the bases and Dylan Brewer singled to get Casas and Braswell home and push the lead to 9-0. After that, McGillis walked to fill the bases yet again, then Braylen Wimmer walked too to force in another run, making the score 10-0. With two outs, Cole Messina doubled to bring McGillis and Brewer in and put the Gamecocks up 12-0. LeCroy then walked and Braswell doubled to clear the bases, making it 15-0, and he later scored on a base hit by Tippett to extend the lead to 16-0.

USC’s final three runs of the game came in the fifth. Wimmer started things off with a single, then Petry homered to make the score 18-0. Messina walked after that and later came home when Braswell hit into a fielder’s choice, giving the Cocks a 19-0 lead. The Blue Devils’ only run of the game came in the eighth on a wild pitch.

South Carolina starter James Hicks worked five innings and allowed one hit and no runs. He also didn’t walk any batters, struck six out, and got the win, making him 9-1. Will Sanders, Austin Williamson, and Connor McCreery combined to go the rest of the way for the Gamecocks. Central Connecticut State starter Jake Neuman pitched 3.1 innings and gave up eight hits and nine runs. He also issued four walks, struck out four batters, and took the loss, making him 6-3.

Casas led USC at the plate with three hits, while he, Petry, McGillis, and Braswell tallied three RBI each. Jimmy Sullivan had two hits to pace the Blue Devils.

The Cocks are now 40-19, while Central Connecticut State is 36-13. Carolina will play 3-seed North Carolina State on Saturday, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Founders Park.