South Carolina vs. Texas A&M SEC Tournament game recap: Gamecocks shut out by Aggies 5-0, eliminated from Hoover

South Carolina’s offense found little success again in Hoover on Thursday, losing to Texas A&M 5-0 and getting eliminated from the SEC Tournament.

Both teams were scoreless until the third inning, when the Aggies took a 1-0 lead on a triple by Trevor Werner. Texas A&M added three more runs in the next inning, pushing their lead to 4-0 thanks to a double from Austin Bost, a Brett Minnich ground out, and a fly out by Max Kaufer. The Aggies’ final run of the game came in the fifth courtesy of a Jordan Thompson fly out.

Gamecocks starter Jack Mahoney went four innings and allowed five hits and four runs. He also walked two batters, struck two out, and took the loss, making him 6-3. Matthew Becker and Chris Veach also pitched in this game. Texas A&M starter Justin Lamkin worked seven innings and gave up one hit and no runs. He also issued three walks, struck out nine batters, and got the win, making him 3-3. Reliever Matt Dillard earned the save, his second.

Will Tippett had USC’s only hit of the game. Werner had three hits to lead the Aggies, while he, Thompson, Bost, Minnich, and Kaufer each tallied an RBI.

The Cocks are now 39-19 overall and 17-15 in the SEC, while Texas A&M is 34-24 overall and 14-16 in conference play. Carolina will now await their NCAA Regional placement.