South Carolina at Auburn game 3 recap: Gamecocks blanked 2-0 by Tigers, get swept

The final game of this weekend’s series didn’t go any better than the first two, as South Carolina got shut out by Auburn 2-0 to give the Tigers a sweep.

The Tigers went up 1-0 in the second inning on a double by Nate LaRue, then scored their second and only other run of the game in the fifth on a Blake Rambusch single. The Gamecocks did look like they were going to tie the game up a couple of times, once on a long fly ball from Josiah Sightler that was caught at the wall and another on a ball hit by Brandt Belk that tailed off foul.

USC starter Will Sanders worked five innings and gave up seven hits and two runs. He walked three batters, struck three out, and took the loss, making him 5-2. Cade Austin also pitched in this game. Auburn starter Joseph Gonzalez went seven innings and allowed seven hits and no runs. He didn’t walk any batters, struck out four, and got the win, making him 6-0. Blake Burkhalter earned the save, his 11th. Belk and Talmadge LeCroy led the Cocks at the plate with two hits. Rambusch paced the Tigers with four hits, while he and LaRue each tallied an RBI.

Carolina is now 19-20 overall and 6-12 in the SEC, while Auburn is 29-12 overall and 11-7 in conference play. The Gamecocks will be back in action on Thursday, when they open up a series against Alabama. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Founders Park.