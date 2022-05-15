South Carolina vs. Kentucky game 3 recap: Gamecocks fall to Wildcats 7-1

After two strong offensive showings in this series, the Gamecocks were flat on Sunday as they lost to Kentucky 7-1.

The Wildcats got on the board first, going up 3-0 in the second inning thanks to homers from Ryan Ritter and Adam Fogel. South Carolina ended the shutout in the fifth. With one out, Brandt Belk got hit by a pitch, Kevin Madden singled, and Josiah Sightler got plunked too to load the bases. Andrew Eyster then walked to force in a run and make it 3-1. Unfortunately, that was the only run the Cocks got out of the situation and in the game.

UK got that run back in the sixth on a single by Oraj Anu, making the score 4-1, and their final runs of the game came in the eighth when Chase Estep went yard.

USC starter Will Sanders pitched seven innings and gave up seven hits and four runs. He walked one batter, struck four out, and took the loss, making him 7-3. Matthew Becker and John Gilreath combined to go the rest of the way for the Gamecocks. Wildcats starter Mason Hazelwood worked three innings and allowed two hits and no runs. He didn’t walk any batters, struck out three, and earned the win, making him 2-2. Kentucky reliever Tyler Guilfoil got the save, his fifth. Madden led Carolina at the plate with two hits, while Eyster recorded the team’s only RBI. Anu and Daniel Harris IV paced the Wildcats with two hits each, while Estep tallied three RBI.

The Cocks are now 26-24 overall and 12-15 in the SEC, while UK is 27-23 overall and 10-17 in the conference play. USC will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Charlotte. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.