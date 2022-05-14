South Carolina vs. Kentucky game 2 recap: Gamecocks blank Wildcats 7-0

South Carolina had another strong offensive showing plus great pitching on Saturday, blanking Kentucky 7-0 to secure a series win.

After leaving the bases loaded in the first inning, the Gamecocks loaded them again in the second, with a slightly better outcome. To get there, Michael Braswell walked with one out, Colin Burgess singled, and Evan Stone got hit by a pitch. Brandt Belk then made it 1-0 with a sac fly. USC added another run in the next inning, after Braylen Wimmer reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a single by Jalen Vasquez, making the score 2-0.

Carolina tacked on two more runs in the fourth, when Stone singled and Belk homered to put them up 4-0. That score held until the eighth, when the Cocks broke things wide open. Stone walked to start things off, Belk knocked a base hit, and Josiah Sightler was intentionally walked with one out to load the bases again. Andrew Eyster followed with a two-run single that made it a 6-0 game, then a walk to Braswell with the bases loaded yet again forced in the final run of the game.

USC starter Noah Hall had a great outing, working eight innings and allowing just two hits and no runs. He walked three batters, struck eight out, and got the win, making him 3-4. Cam Tringali also pitched in this game. Wildcats starter Sean Harney went five innings and gave up eight hits and four runs. He walked two batters, struck out six, and took the loss, making him 5-4. Belk led the Gamecocks at the plate with three hits and three RBI, while three different UK players tallied one hit.

South Carolina is now 26-23 overall and 12-14 in conference play, while the Wildcats are 26-23 overall and 9-17 in the SEC. The Cocks will go for a sweep on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Founders Park.